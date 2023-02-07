Picks, predictions for Cincinnati vs. Tulane on Tuesday, February 7

We have a Tuesday night AAC showdown in the Big Easy as the Cincinnati Bearcats head south to face the Tulane Green Wave at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Fogelman Arena in New Orleans and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Cincinnati vs. Tulane odds

Spread: Tulane -1.5

Over/Under: 153.5

Moneyline: Tulane -120, Cincinnati +100

Cincinnati (16-8, 7-4 AAC) picked up back-to-back victories last week, last taking out UCF in a 73-64 home win on Saturday. The back end of the first half made the difference in this one as the Bearcats were able to build a lead while holding the Knights to just eight points in the final 10 minutes of the period. Viktor Lahkin put up 20 points, eight rebounds, and four steals in the ‘W’.

Tulane (15-7, 8-3 AAC) has ripped off three straight wins in AAC action and played spoiler in a 90-89 overtime victory at Memphis on Saturday. Trailing by one late in OT, Kevin Cross found Tyler Pope for a clutch layup to put the Green Wave up with 20 seconds left. Both of the Tigers’ go-ahead shot attempts missed the mark, allowing for the Greenies to escape with the win. Cross led Tulane with 22 points and five assists.

The Pick: Tulane -1.5

This is a good matchup as both teams have some momentum going and are looking to sneak into bubble territory as the month of February moves along. Tulane in particular has a lot of juice after beating Memphis for a second time this season and given its positioning in second place in the AAC, its not going to want to falter at home. Give me the Green Wave to cover here.