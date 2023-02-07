Picks, predictions for NC State vs. Virginia on Tuesday, February 7

The No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers look to climb atop the ACC rankings as they take on the No. 22 NC State Wolfpack on Tuesday, February 7. The game will air on ACCN at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

NC State vs. Virginia odds

Spread: Virginia -7

Over/Under: 133.5

Moneyline: Virginia -325, NC State +270

NC State (19-5, 9-4 ACC) extended their win streak to four games with a victory over Georgia Tech this past weekend. Ranked 37th at KenPom and 41st in the NCAA NET rankings, the Wolfpack bring one of the top scoring offenses in the country to the court, averaging 79.6 points per game. Top rebounder Jack Clark may be back on the court after sustaining a core muscle injury in January.

Virginia (17-4, 9-3 ACC) had a seven-game win streak broken by a loss to Virginia Tech in their latest outing. The Cavaliers will host this one, and have lost just once at home this season. Ranked 15th in the NCAA NET rankings and at KenPom, UVA excels on defense, allowing opponents just 60.9 points per game (10th in the nation). They’re looking to build a case for one of the top seeds come March.

The Pick: NC State +7

If Clark is back under the rim, this NC State offense will be a fun matchup to watch against Virginia’s stifling defense. I think that the high-scoring Wolfpack will be able to cover in Charlottesville, though UVA probably takes it straight-up.