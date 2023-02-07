Picks, predictions for Dayton vs. VCU on Tuesday, February 7

We have some Tuesday night A-10 action to look forward to as the Dayton Flyers hit the road to the Commonwealth to battle the VCU Rams at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA, and will air on CBS Sports Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Dayton vs. VCU odds

Spread: VCU -4

Over/Under: 130

Moneyline: VCU -195, Dayton +165

Dayton (15-9, 7-4 A-10) had a two-game win streak snapped on Saturday, falling to St. Bonaventure in a 68-59 setback. The Flyers fell into a hole in the middle 20 portion of the game, getting outscored by the Bonnies 41-22 during that stretch. From there, the Flyers were unable to mount a comeback. Toumani Camara stepped up with 12 points and 17 rebounds in the loss.

VCU (18-6, 9-2 A-10) has won eight of its last nine and last downed Saint Louis in a 73-65 road victory on Friday. This was a tight ballgame before the Rams gradually pulled away in the final 10 minutes, outscoring the Billikens 22-13 down the stretch. Adrian Baldwin had a monster night with 37 points on 80% shooting from the field in the victory.

The Pick: Under 130

VCU edged Dayton 63-62 in their previous meeting last month and this matchup should be similar. In particular, both teams have been strong on the defensive side of things with VCU ranking 22nd in adjusted efficiency on defense while the Flyers are ranked 52nd. Expect a tight contest where both teams scrap it out to make it to 60. Take the under.