Outright picks for 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open

The 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open tees off from TPC Scottsdale on Thursday, February 9. Here are our outright picks ahead of the tournament.

2023 Waste Management Open picks

Jon Rahm (+800)

Rahm finished in a tie for seventh place in the Farmers Insurance Open in his latest appearance and enters as one of two favorites to win this tournament. He already has wins at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the American Express in 2023.

Rahm has excelled on desert courses in the last few years — winning at Waste Management last year and at American Express last month, which took place over three challenging courses in La Quinta. The Spaniard ranks second in strokes gained, averaging 3.06 SG. He ranks third in SG: Putting and second in SG: Off the tee.

Tony Finau (+2000)

Finau has had a strong start to 2022, grabbing a top 10 finish in two of the three tournaments that he has played — seventh at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and ninth at the Farmers’ Insurance Open. Finau currently ranks third in strokes gained with 2.37 overall, behind just Rahm and Rory McIlroy, who has spent much of the past several months on the DP World Tour.

Finau is certainly something of a longer shot here, but he has had a solid last few months and ranks fifth in SG: Putting and eighth in SG: Approach.

Collin Morikawa (+1800)

Morikawa has been oh-so-close in 2023 with second- and third-place finishes at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the Farmers Insurance Open this year. He feels due for a win, and he hasn’t joined the field for the WMO since 2020. Morikawa averages 1.87 SG per round and ranks second in SG: Approach