How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on February 7

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

We’re just three days removed from the Vengeance Day pay-per-view in Charlotte and we’ll catch all of the fallout from the show during tonight’s episode. There will be plenty to dive into as the developmental brand begins the march towards Stand and Deliver during Wrestlemania weekend.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, February 7

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch for on WWE NXT

The long reign of NXT Champion Bron Breakker continues as he successfully defeated Grayson Waller inside of a steel cage to retain his title at Vengeance Day. The champ performed a superplex on the challenger and put him down with a spear for the victory in the main event.

Following the match, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams came out on the ramp and stared down Breakker, indicating that the two will finally meet one-on-one at Stand and Deliver. Earlier in the night, Hayes defeated Apollo Crews in a two-out-of-three falls match, a bout that could be considered a de-facto No. 1 contender’s match. We’ll see if Breakker and Hayes will interact tonight.

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez notched her first successful title defense on Saturday, defeating Toxic Attraction members Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin in a triple-threat match. After working together to begin the match, the former tag champs had a breakdown in unity as Dolin pulled Jayne into the crosshairs of a diving Perez at one point during the bout.

That has led to speculation over possible tension between the former tag champs and tonight, Bayley will make an appearance where she’ll have the two on as guests for “Ding, Dong, Hello”. We’ll get an idea if Toxic Attraction is barreling towards a breakup as well as possible plans for Perez at Stand and Deliver.

Back to Crews, following his loss to Hayes, he was greeted by former bodyguard Commander Azeez, who is now once again going by Dabba-Kato. The two embraced before Kato attacked his former boss and left him laying in the ring. We’ll get more developments from this emerging feud.

Also on the show, we have a pair of new tag team champions as Gallus won the fatal four-way match to dethrone the New Day at Vengeance Day while Kiana James and Fallon Henley successfully took the belts off Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. We’ll also possibly get more developments about who attacked Nikkita Lyons in the NXT parking lot a few weeks back.