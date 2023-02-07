Budweiser pays homage to Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon for Super Bowl 57 commercial

Hollywood actor Kevin Bacon is known for being a leading man in films such as Footloose and Apollo 13, but he also has a claim to fame thanks to the pop culture game aptly called “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon.” The competition, a reference to the “Six Degrees of Separation” concept, is also the inspiration for Budweiser’s new commercial for Super Bowl 57.

The spot sees a six-pack of Budweiser passed around to a number of different types of people, from the “ones who grind” to “those who don’t back down” and finally to the “ones who don’t quit.” Bacon voices over the commercial that includes the line, “they say all people are six degrees of separation away from each other, but some are just a 6-pack away.”

At the end, we get a fresh revamp on the beer company’s slogan: “This bud’s for you.”

Check out the Super Bowl commercial below:

