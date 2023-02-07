How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for FA Cup fourth round replay vs. Sheffield United

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will try to get past Sheffield United in the fourth round of the FA Cup when the two sides meet for a replay Tuesday. Here’s how fans can tune into the action.

Wrexham AFC vs. Sheffield United

Date: Tuesday, February 7

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Livestream: Wrexham website, ESPN+

Wrexham thought they had advanced to the fifth round in the initial match after Paul Mullin’s goal in the 86th minute after Sheffield United had gone down to 10 men. However, the Blades were able to get a goal in stoppage time to force a replay. Wrexham come into the match off a 2-1 win over Altrincham Saturday.

Sheffield United rescued their FA Cup hopes with a goal from John Egan in the 95th minute and will now get a home replay to try to advance. Sheffield United have not lost a match across all competitions since October 19.

If this contest is tied after regulation, there will be extra time and a penalty shootout if needed to determine the winner. The contest will not go to a second replay.