Avocados from Mexico enlist the aid of Anna Faris in Super Bowl 57 commercial teaser

Avocados will likely be a staple of many Super Bowl 57 watch parties, and Avocados from Mexico, an organization representing avocado growers, is bringing a movie trailer-inspired commercial to remind you one thing: avocado is a fruit. And to make sure the message is heard loud and clear, they are enlisting the help of Scary Movie star Anna Faris.

In a roughly 30-second montage that starts at the dawn of time, the movie trailer narrator claims that there has been one fruit with the ability to change the world and can alter history with one small bite. After a couple of quick shots through time periods such as the prehistoric and dinosaur age, we end with Faris opening an avocado presumably for the first time in human history.

The spot leaves viewers with the tagline “The world is about to get better. 2.12.2023.”

Check out the Super Bowl teaser below:

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.