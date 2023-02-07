 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Crown Royal has David Grohl in disbelief for its Super Bowl 57 commercial

The Foo Fighters star reads a list of objects that all have something in common, which will be revealed during the big game.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Dave Grohl performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

What do peanut butter, the battery, and trash bags all have in common? If you don’t know then you are not alone, Dave Grohl is equally perplexed. Canadian whisky brand Crown Royal’s Super Bowl 57 teaser features the Foo Fighters star reading off a list of seemingly random objects from the egg carton to the electric wheelchair.

No need to fret if you’re not compelled to Google what makes these objects so special, you can just as easily wait for Crown Royal’s full commercial spot that debuts during the big game.

Until then, check out the full Super Bowl teaser featuring Grohl below:

