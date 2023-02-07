Crown Royal has David Grohl in disbelief for its Super Bowl 57 commercial

What do peanut butter, the battery, and trash bags all have in common? If you don’t know then you are not alone, Dave Grohl is equally perplexed. Canadian whisky brand Crown Royal’s Super Bowl 57 teaser features the Foo Fighters star reading off a list of seemingly random objects from the egg carton to the electric wheelchair.

No need to fret if you’re not compelled to Google what makes these objects so special, you can just as easily wait for Crown Royal’s full commercial spot that debuts during the big game.

Until then, check out the full Super Bowl teaser featuring Grohl below:

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.