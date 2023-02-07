Sheffield United vs. Wrexham: Picks, predictions, how to watch FA Cup replay

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu and FX’s documentary series “Welcome to Wrexham”, will take on Sheffield United in a replay in the fourth round of the FA Cup Tuesday afternoon. Wrexham had a chance to advance when they went up 3-2 on Paul Mullin’s goal but Sheffield United were able to equalize in the 95th minute and force a replay.

Let’s take a closer look at Tuesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sheffield United vs. Wrexham

Date: Tuesday, February 7

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: Wrexham website, ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Sheffield United: -240

Draw: +330

Wrexham: +550

Moneyline pick (regular time): Draw +330

If the first meeting between these teams was any indication of how this match will play out, it’ll be another close contest. Wrexham have shown they can play from behind and rescue points, while Sheffield United are in supreme form and are now on their home ground. There might be less goals than the first meeting but the contest should remain tight.

To advance: Wrexham (+290)

This Hollywood story seems to keep getting better, and Wrexham would have a genuine chance. There has to be a winner in this replay, so might as well go with the underdog to get it done. Sheffield United have shown tremendous resolve but I’ll back Wrexham to keep this narrative up in extra time or penalties.