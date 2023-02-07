Pick on the total for Auburn-Texas A&M on February 7

The 2022-23 season has seen a lot of SEC teams committing to tough defense and two of the best hook up in College Station on Tuesday when Texas A&M hosts Auburn.

Auburn Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies (-3, 140.5)

The Aggies enter Tuesday’s game having allowed 67 points or fewer in 11 of their last 13 games and have done their best work at home, allowing 16.3 points per 100 possessions at home than in a road or neutral court environment.

They go heads up with an Auburn unit that has overall been stout, ranking 16th in the nation in points allowed on a per possession basis, but have also travelled better than most.

The Auburn defense is seventh in America in points allowed on a per possession basis away from home, with much of it having to do with what Johni Broome has provided inside. Broome’s 2.6 blocks per game ranks ninth among qualifying Division I players, averaging 13.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game as well for a team that ranks fourth in the country in blocked shot rate on defense.

While Texas A&M does not have any individual forward as dominant in the paint as Broome, the team is 16th in the country in rebound rate thanks to four of their top five scorers chipping in at least 4.2 rebounds per game a piece in a by committee approach.

Both teams have issues knocking down outside shoes with Auburn making 28.8% of the 3-point shots, which ranks 352nd out of 363 Division I teams, while Texas A&M is 289th at 31.8%.

Ball control is also an issue for both teams with Texas A&M 278th in the country in turnovers per possession at home while is 190th in turnovers per possession in home and road games.

Both teams need a win on Tuesday to try to keep pace with Alabama in the conference standings, who’s off to a blistering 10-0 start in SEC play, and it’s clear both teams will turn to their defense to do so.

The Play: Auburn vs. Texas A&M Under 140.5

