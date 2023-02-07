Pick on the total for Auburn-Texas A&M on February 7

The 2022-23 season has seen a lot of SEC teams committing to tough defense and two of the best will clash in College Station on Tuesday when the Texas A&M Aggies host the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies (-3, 140.5)

The Aggies enter Tuesday’s game having allowed 67 points or fewer in 11 of their last 13 games and have done their best work at home, allowing 16.3 points per 100 possessions.

They go head-to-head with an Auburn unit that has been stout, ranking 16th in the nation in points allowed on a per-possession basis.

The Auburn defense ranks seventh in points allowed on a per-possession basis on the road, mainly due to what Johni Broome has provided inside. Broome is averaging 13.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game, good for ninth among qualifying Division I players. As a squad, they rank fourth in blocked shot rate on defense.

While Texas A&M does not have any individual forward as dominant in the paint as Broome, the team is 16th in the nation in rebound rate thanks to four of its top five scorers each chipping in at least 4.2 rebounds per game.

Both teams struggle to hit outside shots with Auburn making 28.8% of its 3-point shots, good for 352nd in the nation. Texas A&M makes 31.8% of its 3-pointers, which ranks 289th.

Ball control has been an issue as well with Texas A&M ranking 278th in turnovers per possession at home and 190th overall in both home and road games.

Both squads need the win on Tuesday to try to keep pace with the Alabama Crimson Tide (10-0 in SEC play) and will rely on defensive efficiency to get the job done.

The Play: Auburn vs. Texas A&M Under 140.5

Get Peterson’s spread and total lines for every game on the college basketball board.

Check out the DraftKings college basketball betting splits with public money and betting percentages.