Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, Ben Simmons headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, February 7

We have six games in the NBA Tuesday, with TNT’s doubleheader anchoring the slate. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: February 7

R.J. Barrett (illness) - questionable

If Barrett doesn’t play, Evan Fournier and Obi Tobbin are set to get more playing time. Fournier has more upside in DFS formats as a three-point shooter.

Ben Simmons (knee) - expected to play

Spencer Dinwiddie (physical) - TBD

Dorian Finney-Smith (physical) - TBD

Seth Curry (groin) - TBD

Simmons says he’s going to play, and should be a solid DFS addition given the number of assists he could potentially have with all the shooters around him. Cam Thomas looks like a solid option once again after going for 47 points against the Clippers, but he might be limited on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Trae Young (illness) - available

Young will be back on the court and should take some usage away from Dejounte Murray. AJ Griffin will slide back to his bench role.

Jonas Valanciunas (quad) - probable

Brandon Ingram (toe) - probable

Both players should be in for the Pelicans, and both are solid offensive options to back in DFS contests.

Zach LaVine (injury management) - TBD

Alex Caruso (foot) - TBD

Patrick Williams (ankle) - TBD

We’ll see who suits up for Chicago in this one.

Ja Morant (wrist) - available

Morant got a break in the last game but he’s good to go in this one. Tyus Jones goes back to his bench role with Morant coming in.

Rudy Gobert (groin) - questionable

Kyle Anderson (back) - questionable

Gobert should be in but Naz Reid will be a good fallback option if he’s not. Anderson is truly questionable, and Jaden McDaniels would get more minutes if Anderson’s back acts up ahead of the game.

Nikola Jokic (hamstring) - probable

Aaron Gordon (ankle) - probable

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) - probable

Jamal Murray (injury management) - probable

Everyone should be in for the Nuggets.

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable

LeBron James (ankle) - questionable

Both guys should be in for the Lakers. James is 36 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record as the league’s all-time leading scorer.