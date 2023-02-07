 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, Ben Simmons headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, February 7

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Tuesday, February 7 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Atlanta Hawks v Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets looks on during the game against the Atlanta Hawks on February 4, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

We have six games in the NBA Tuesday, with TNT’s doubleheader anchoring the slate. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: February 7

New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic

R.J. Barrett (illness) - questionable

If Barrett doesn’t play, Evan Fournier and Obi Tobbin are set to get more playing time. Fournier has more upside in DFS formats as a three-point shooter.

Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets

Ben Simmons (knee) - expected to play
Spencer Dinwiddie (physical) - TBD
Dorian Finney-Smith (physical) - TBD
Seth Curry (groin) - TBD

Simmons says he’s going to play, and should be a solid DFS addition given the number of assists he could potentially have with all the shooters around him. Cam Thomas looks like a solid option once again after going for 47 points against the Clippers, but he might be limited on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Trae Young (illness) - available

Young will be back on the court and should take some usage away from Dejounte Murray. AJ Griffin will slide back to his bench role.

Jonas Valanciunas (quad) - probable
Brandon Ingram (toe) - probable

Both players should be in for the Pelicans, and both are solid offensive options to back in DFS contests.

Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Zach LaVine (injury management) - TBD
Alex Caruso (foot) - TBD
Patrick Williams (ankle) - TBD

We’ll see who suits up for Chicago in this one.

Ja Morant (wrist) - available

Morant got a break in the last game but he’s good to go in this one. Tyus Jones goes back to his bench role with Morant coming in.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets

Rudy Gobert (groin) - questionable
Kyle Anderson (back) - questionable

Gobert should be in but Naz Reid will be a good fallback option if he’s not. Anderson is truly questionable, and Jaden McDaniels would get more minutes if Anderson’s back acts up ahead of the game.

Nikola Jokic (hamstring) - probable
Aaron Gordon (ankle) - probable
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) - probable
Jamal Murray (injury management) - probable

Everyone should be in for the Nuggets.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable
LeBron James (ankle) - questionable

Both guys should be in for the Lakers. James is 36 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record as the league’s all-time leading scorer.

