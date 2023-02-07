Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, Ben Simmons headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, February 7

We have six games in the NBA Tuesday, with TNT’s doubleheader anchoring the slate. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: February 7
New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic
R.J. Barrett (illness) - questionable
If Barrett doesn’t play, Evan Fournier and Obi Tobbin are set to get more playing time. Fournier has more upside in DFS formats as a three-point shooter.
Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets
Ben Simmons (knee) - expected to play
Spencer Dinwiddie (physical) - TBD
Dorian Finney-Smith (physical) - TBD
Seth Curry (groin) - TBD
Simmons says he’s going to play, and should be a solid DFS addition given the number of assists he could potentially have with all the shooters around him. Cam Thomas looks like a solid option once again after going for 47 points against the Clippers, but he might be limited on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Trae Young (illness) - available
Young will be back on the court and should take some usage away from Dejounte Murray. AJ Griffin will slide back to his bench role.
Jonas Valanciunas (quad) - probable
Brandon Ingram (toe) - probable
Both players should be in for the Pelicans, and both are solid offensive options to back in DFS contests.
Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Zach LaVine (injury management) - TBD
Alex Caruso (foot) - TBD
Patrick Williams (ankle) - TBD
We’ll see who suits up for Chicago in this one.
Ja Morant (wrist) - available
Morant got a break in the last game but he’s good to go in this one. Tyus Jones goes back to his bench role with Morant coming in.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
Rudy Gobert (groin) - questionable
Kyle Anderson (back) - questionable
Gobert should be in but Naz Reid will be a good fallback option if he’s not. Anderson is truly questionable, and Jaden McDaniels would get more minutes if Anderson’s back acts up ahead of the game.
Nikola Jokic (hamstring) - probable
Aaron Gordon (ankle) - probable
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) - probable
Jamal Murray (injury management) - probable
Everyone should be in for the Nuggets.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis (foot) - probable
LeBron James (ankle) - questionable
Both guys should be in for the Lakers. James is 36 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record as the league’s all-time leading scorer.