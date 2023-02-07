Report: Heat trading C Dewayne Dedmon to Spurs

The Miami Heat are trading C Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs, per Shams Charania. Dedmon hasn’t been playing much for Miami and is under contract through next season. Dedmon is owed $4.7 million this season and has a non-full guaranteed contract worth $4.3 million for 2023-24. This isn’t a big move but it clears some cap space for Miami heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, which is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

The Heat are sort of in a weird spot this deadline. Miami is currently in 6th place in the Eastern Conference and have dealt with various injuries this season. The team doesn’t appear to be in contention, so the Heat could decide to sell off some assets before the deadline on Thursday. That could mean trying to find new homes for PG Kyle Lowry and G Victor Oladipo, which could be difficult.

The gross regression of G Duncan Robinson has put a hurt on the Heat’s window to compete. Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are all signed long-term but the franchise could look to recoup some assets and retool a bit this offseason. Chances are the Heat will land somewhere in the 6-10 seed range and have to fight on the road to make it back to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they came within a game of advance to the Finals in 2021-22.