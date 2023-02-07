Injury status for Indiana’s Xavier Johnson, Jordan Geronimo vs. Rutgers on Tuesday

Indiana Hoosiers point guard Xavier Johnson broke his foot back in mid-December and has not played since then, but he was able to partially participate in warm-ups ahead of games against Maryland and Ohio State last week.

He didn’t play in IU’s latest win over Purdue, and head coach Mike Woodson said, “It’s hard to say when he’s going to actually be back. If you ask Xavier, he thinks he can play tomorrow. Listen, I’ve been around basketball a long time. That’s impossible.”

It sounds like Johnson might be out for at least a few more games and is unlikely to return for the Hoosiers’ Tuesday game against Rutgers. Before his injury, he averaged 9.9 points and 4.9 assists per game.

Forward Jordan Geronimo also missed several games with a calf strain. He dressed for IU’s Saturday game against Purdue but did not play. However, we can expect him to return against Rutgers.

IU faces Rutgers at 6:30 p.m. ET and enter as 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.