Injury status for NC State’s Jack Clark, Dusan Mahorcic vs. Virginia on Tuesday

NC State guard Jack Clark may be ready to return to the court at long last as the Wolfpack faces No. 8 Virginia on Tuesday, February 7. Clark sustained an injury to his core muscle in late December against Clemson and has been sitting on the sidelines ever since.

However, Clark warmed up with the team last week ahead of their game against Florida State. He did not play in the game, and did not appear on the court against Georgia Tech over the weekend, but in such a high-profile matchup, Clark may finally return. He told the press last week, “I’d say I’m pretty much 100 percent.”

Before the injury, he averaged 9.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. His rebounding will be a huge re-addition to an NC State team that has already had a very strong January run.

Kevin Keatts says Dusan Mahorcic and Jack Clark are both still dealing with “nagging injuries,” but could be ready “at any moment” to play. — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) January 30, 2023

Forward Dusan Mahorcic suffered a knee injury in December, but could also return to the court on Tuesday.

NC State takes on Virginia at 9:00 p.m. ET as 7.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook.