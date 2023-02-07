Report: Kings closing in on deal to acquire F Kessler Edwards from Nets

The Sacramento Kings are close to acquiring F Kessler Edwards from the Brooklyn Nets, per Shams Charania. Edwards was selected by the Nets in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft out of Pepperdine. This is the second trade Brooklyn has made prior to the deadline after sending PG Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks this week.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also confirms the deal and adds that the Nets save $8M in luxury tax while also clearing a roster spot with the trade. Edwards also still needs to approve the move for it to become official.

There have been a few minor deals so far on Tuesday and some could be precursors to bigger deals. Brooklyn had been reportedly looking to add a third team to the Irving trade with Dallas. The Toronto Raptors were rumored to be that third team with Fred VanVleet’s name being thrown around in trade talks.

Kevin Durant has also popped back up in trade rumors. The Phoenix Suns are expected to pursue Durant if he’s made available, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. Clearing Edwards could mean the Nets are loading up to acquire someone or ship someone out, bringing back players in a deal. The Nets also added Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith in the Irving deal but sent back Markieff Morris.