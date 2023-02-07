 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DraftKings live from Radio Row — Sights and Sounds from Tuesday

DraftKings is on Radio Row to cover Super Bowl LVII, and here’s what happened Tuesday plus the upcoming on-air schedule.

By DK Playbook

For the first time ever, DraftKings is on Radio Row ahead of the Super Bowl with a studio desk and live production complement.

With all of our programs on site, we thought we would bring you some of the sights and sounds from Arizona.

Check it out below along with the upcoming schedule for the rest of the week.

Head to the official DraftKings Youtube channel for video content ahead of Super Bowl LVII!

The Sweat

DraftKings hosts Jessie Coffield and Emerson Lotzia were joined by NBC Sports Boston Patriots insider Tom E. Curran on Tuesday. Curran touched on a variety of subjects, including Tom Brady’s relationship with Bill Belichick.

Curran also weighed in on whether it makes sense for Brady to sign a one-day contract to retire as a Patriot.

Curran also weighed in on whether the Chiefs are on their way to becoming the NFL’s next dynasty.

As for Sunday’s Big Game itself, Curran thinks it will be another Philly Special.

And finally, Emerson was doing some capital J journalism in the desert.

The Sweat will still air during normal programming hours on the DraftKings YouTube channel.

GoJo

Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon Newman welcomed Ben Solak, who talked Eagles with the boys.

They also took a minute to give those who have never been a peek into the workings of Radio Row.

Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders also came on and talked about the Eagles relative health this year and how they dealt with the injuries they did sustain.

Watch full episodes of GoJo on the DraftKings Youtube channel here

Golic and Smetty

Mike Golic and Jess Smetana of Golic and Smetty left Radio Row for the day to go visit the nearby Waste Management Phoenix Open and seemed like they were having a good time (with a cameo from Mike Golic Jr.!)

Watch full episodes of Golic and Smetty on the DraftKings Youtube channel here

The Ross Tucker Podcast

Ross Tucker visited Good Morning Football from Radio Row to talk some DraftKings Sportsbook odds.

Fans will be able to tune in on the Ross Tucker YouTube channel and wherever fans listen to podcasts.

God Bless Football

The guys from God Bless Football arrived and immediately let everyone know whose house it was now.

It didn’t take long for chaos to ensue.

The show can be downloaded wherever fans listen to podcasts and on the LeBatard Show YouTube channel.

Follow The Money

The gang from Follow the Money talked about how to approach prop bets for the Big Game.

The Lombardi Line

Former NFL wide receiver Mike Pritchard was joined by SiriusXM analyst Ryan D. Leaf to discuss Eagles coach Nick Siriani’s impact on the locker room.

Wednesday, February 8th through Friday, February 10th, former NFL General Manager and VSiN host Michael Lombardi will join co-host Patrick Meagher to deliver analysis and original takes before Sunday’s game.

VSiN’s Final Countdown

Host Stormy Buonantony had a special guest stop by for a little Super Bowl story time.

DraftKings Radio Row Schedule

All times in Mountain Time and schedule subject to change.

Wednesday, February 8

Time Show Host(s)
Time Show Host(s)
5-8 a.m. Follow the Money Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard
7:00-9:00 a.m. The Ross Tucker Podcast Ross Tucker
9:00-10:00 a.m. The Sweat Emerson Lotzia and Jessie Coffield
10 a.m.-noon p.m. The Lombardi Line Michael Lombardi and Patrick Meagher
1-2 p.m. GoJo Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon Newman
2-4 p.m. VSiN Final Countdown Stormy Buonantony
4-7 p.m. VSiN PrimeTime Shaun King

Thursday, February 9

Time Show Host(s)
Time Show Host(s)
5-8 a.m. Follow the Money Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard
8-9 a.m. The GM Shuffle Podcast Michael Lombardi
9-10 a.m. The Sweat Emerson Lotzia and Jessie Coffield
10 a.m.-noon The Lombardi Line Michael Lombardi and Patrick Meagher
Noon-1 p.m. GoJo Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon Newman
1-2 p.m. The Sweat Emerson Lotzia and Jessie Coffield
2-4 p.m. VSiN Final Countdown Matt Brown
4-7 p.m. VSiN PrimeTime Shaun King
7-8 p.m. GoJo Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon Newman

Friday, February 10

Time Show Host(s)
Time Show Host(s)
5-8 a.m. Follow the Money Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard
9-10 a.m. The Sweat Emerson Lotzia and Jessie Coffield
10 a.m.-noon The Lombardi Line Michael Lombardi and Patrick Meagher
Noon-1 p.m. God Bless Football Stugotz and Billy Gil
2-4 p.m. VSiN Final Countdown Matt Brown
4-7 p.m. VSiN PrimeTime Shaun King

Now, let’s break down what each of those programs has to offer!

Check out DraftKings Nation for in-depth coverage of Super Bowl LVII

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

More From DraftKings Nation