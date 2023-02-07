DraftKings live from Radio Row — Sights and Sounds from Tuesday

For the first time ever, DraftKings is on Radio Row ahead of the Super Bowl with a studio desk and live production complement.

With all of our programs on site, we thought we would bring you some of the sights and sounds from Arizona.

Check it out below along with the upcoming schedule for the rest of the week.

The Sweat

DraftKings hosts Jessie Coffield and Emerson Lotzia were joined by NBC Sports Boston Patriots insider Tom E. Curran on Tuesday. Curran touched on a variety of subjects, including Tom Brady’s relationship with Bill Belichick.

Curran also weighed in on whether it makes sense for Brady to sign a one-day contract to retire as a Patriot.

Curran also weighed in on whether the Chiefs are on their way to becoming the NFL’s next dynasty.

Are the Chiefs the NFL's next dynasty?@tomecurran joins @EmersonLotzia and @Jessie_Coffield on The Sweat to discuss whether Kansas City can match the Patriots' dominance. #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/HBykUpenUc — DK Nation (@dklive) February 7, 2023

As for Sunday’s Big Game itself, Curran thinks it will be another Philly Special.

And finally, Emerson was doing some capital J journalism in the desert.

It's #SuperBowlLVII week and @DraftKings is on the ground in Arizona!@EmersonLotzia has one, very important question though: Who has got that dog in them? pic.twitter.com/DHomqClW6V — DK Nation (@dklive) February 7, 2023

The Sweat will still air during normal programming hours on the DraftKings YouTube channel.

GoJo

Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon Newman welcomed Ben Solak, who talked Eagles with the boys.

They also took a minute to give those who have never been a peek into the workings of Radio Row.

Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders also came on and talked about the Eagles relative health this year and how they dealt with the injuries they did sustain.

Golic and Smetty

Mike Golic and Jess Smetana of Golic and Smetty left Radio Row for the day to go visit the nearby Waste Management Phoenix Open and seemed like they were having a good time (with a cameo from Mike Golic Jr.!)

The Ross Tucker Podcast

Ross Tucker visited Good Morning Football from Radio Row to talk some DraftKings Sportsbook odds.

. @RossTuckerNFL breaks down the @DraftKings odds for Super Bowl LVII pic.twitter.com/yClcOcXjtq — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) February 7, 2023

Fans will be able to tune in on the Ross Tucker YouTube channel and wherever fans listen to podcasts.

God Bless Football

The guys from God Bless Football arrived and immediately let everyone know whose house it was now.

It didn’t take long for chaos to ensue.

The show can be downloaded wherever fans listen to podcasts and on the LeBatard Show YouTube channel.

Follow The Money

The gang from Follow the Money talked about how to approach prop bets for the Big Game.

Are you betting the overs or unders when it comes to props for Super Bowl LVII?@TiesWin joined @paulyhoward and @MitchMossRadio on #FollowTheMoney as they talk about how to bet Super Bowl props



Listen to the full clip here: https://t.co/8URHeNiZgH pic.twitter.com/npEfRjDm05 — VSiN (@VSiNLive) February 7, 2023

The Lombardi Line

Former NFL wide receiver Mike Pritchard was joined by SiriusXM analyst Ryan D. Leaf to discuss Eagles coach Nick Siriani’s impact on the locker room.

What impact does Nick Siriani have on the @Eagles locker room going into #SuperBowlLVII? @RyanDLeaf joins @mipritchard live from Radio Row in Phoenix as they talk everything leading up to the big game.#LombardiLine | @Ben_Wilson_1



Everything SB https://t.co/UOOPXu1uUL pic.twitter.com/QuhfQNatzC — VSiN (@VSiNLive) February 7, 2023

Wednesday, February 8th through Friday, February 10th, former NFL General Manager and VSiN host Michael Lombardi will join co-host Patrick Meagher to deliver analysis and original takes before Sunday’s game.

VSiN’s Final Countdown

Host Stormy Buonantony had a special guest stop by for a little Super Bowl story time.

You never know who might show up at Radio Row in Phoenix



Tom Rinaldi joins @StormBuonantony at the desk as he tells his favorite story going into #SuperBowlLVII weekend and Stormy fangirls a bit @MattBrownM2 | #VSiNFinalCountdown



Everything SB https://t.co/UOOPXu22Kj pic.twitter.com/bxNmozMniF — VSiN (@VSiNLive) February 7, 2023

DraftKings Radio Row Schedule

All times in Mountain Time and schedule subject to change.

Wednesday, February 8 Time Show Host(s) Time Show Host(s) 5-8 a.m. Follow the Money Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard 7:00-9:00 a.m. The Ross Tucker Podcast Ross Tucker 9:00-10:00 a.m. The Sweat Emerson Lotzia and Jessie Coffield 10 a.m.-noon p.m. The Lombardi Line Michael Lombardi and Patrick Meagher 1-2 p.m. GoJo Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon Newman 2-4 p.m. VSiN Final Countdown Stormy Buonantony 4-7 p.m. VSiN PrimeTime Shaun King

Thursday, February 9 Time Show Host(s) Time Show Host(s) 5-8 a.m. Follow the Money Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard 8-9 a.m. The GM Shuffle Podcast Michael Lombardi 9-10 a.m. The Sweat Emerson Lotzia and Jessie Coffield 10 a.m.-noon The Lombardi Line Michael Lombardi and Patrick Meagher Noon-1 p.m. GoJo Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon Newman 1-2 p.m. The Sweat Emerson Lotzia and Jessie Coffield 2-4 p.m. VSiN Final Countdown Matt Brown 4-7 p.m. VSiN PrimeTime Shaun King 7-8 p.m. GoJo Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon Newman

Friday, February 10 Time Show Host(s) Time Show Host(s) 5-8 a.m. Follow the Money Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard 9-10 a.m. The Sweat Emerson Lotzia and Jessie Coffield 10 a.m.-noon The Lombardi Line Michael Lombardi and Patrick Meagher Noon-1 p.m. God Bless Football Stugotz and Billy Gil 2-4 p.m. VSiN Final Countdown Matt Brown 4-7 p.m. VSiN PrimeTime Shaun King

Now, let’s break down what each of those programs has to offer!

