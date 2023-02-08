Report: Lakers adding D’Angelo Russell, Russell Westbrook going to Jazz, Timberwolves land Mike Conley

The Los Angeles Lakers have traded Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal involving the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers are getting D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in return, while the Timberwolves will land Mike Conley. There are additional draft assets going to Minnesota and Utah as well.

Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are finalizing trade sending D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to Los Angeles, Russell Westbrook and first-round pick to Utah and Mike Conley Jr. and second-round pick compensation to Minnesota, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

There are some lesser players who will be moving teams as well, largely to make the salaries work out. The first-round pick going to Utah will be the Lakers’ 2027 selection, and it is protected 1-4.

Also in deal: Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones to Jazz, Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Timberwolves, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

The Lakers' 2027 first-round pick to the Jazz is protected 1-to-4, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

The Lakers have now added three key rotation players, including the former No. 2 pick from the 2015 NBA Draft who started his career in Los Angeles. Russell is a solid offensive point guard who can pass the ball well and shoot the triple, something Westbrook struggled with. The Jazz get a first-round pick and Westbrook’s expiring contract, while the Timberwolves get Conley to help defensively. That’s an area Russell really struggled with.

Fantasy basketball impact

From a fantasy basketball standpoint, Westbrook likely starts in Utah and should see increased numbers. Russell will start in LA and should have improved assist totals while seeing his three-point percentage stay about the same. Conley is a solid player in Minnesota, but he’ll be the third offensive option when Karl-Anthony Towns returns.

Betting impact

The Lakers will definitely see their title odds move, and the Timberwolves have also improved their team overall in this deal. The Jazz could possibly fade from the playoff picture now and will likely be engaging in stealth tanking.