How Miles Sanders could win MVP of Super Bowl 57

There will certainly be numerous players going after the MVP in Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are brimmed with talent on both sides of the football. While the game script will be a major factor in which player can take an early lead at the award, Miles Sanders’s +2200 odds could quickly change if the Eagles decide to go run-heavy like in their previous two playoff wins. Full MVP odds are available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sanders recorded two touchdowns in the Eagles’ Divisional round win over the San Francisco 49ers, but his total production on the ground will need to improve if he’s going to insert himself in the conversation for MVP of the game. Philadelphia is the current favorite to defeat the Chiefs, so it’s going to take a 100-yard rushing performance and at least a touchdown or deuce from Sanders. He has exceeded 100 yards just three times all season.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.