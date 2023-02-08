Picks, predictions for Creighton vs. Seton Hall on Wednesday, February 8

The No. 23 Creighton Bluejays will hit the road for a matchup with the Seton Hall Pirates on Wednesday night from Prudenial Center in Newark, New Jersey. The game will get started at 6:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Creighton vs. Seton Hall odds

Spread: Creighton -4

Over/Under: 135

Moneyline: Creighton -175, Seton Hall +150

Creighton (15-8, 9-3 Big East) will bring a six-game winning streak into this contest after Saturday’s 66-61 home win over the Villanova Wildcats behind 27 points from Trey Alexander. The Bluejays rate 12th as a team in KenPom, and they’re 29th in adjusted offensive efficiency, though their biggest strength is defensively where they check in at 14th in the country.

Seton Hall (15-9, 8-5 Big East) won three games in a row after Sunday’s 69-64 home win over the DePaul Blue Demons as five Pirates players scored double-digit points. Fourth-leading scorer Dre Davis missed the last two games with a sprained ankle, and his status for Wednesday night is uncertain. The Pirates have a very good defense that rates 13th in adjusted offensive efficiency, but their offense is an issue as it checks in at 134th nationally.

The Pick: Creighton -4

The Bluejays are the far more balanced team, and this is a tough matchup for a Pirates offense that has struggled so much this season. Creighton outperforms expectations against good teams as it is 15-6 against the spread in its last 21 games against teams with a winning record. My picks have gone 5-2 in the last seven college hoops bets against the spread, so I’ll be siding with the Bluejays to keep these streaks going.