Picks, predictions for Iowa State vs. West Virginia on Wednesday, February 8

The No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones will hit the road for a matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers on Wednesday night from WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia. The game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPN2. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Iowa State vs. West Virginia odds

Spread: West Virginia -3.5

Over/Under: 135.5

Moneyline: WVU -170, Iowa State +145

Iowa State (16-6, 7-3 Big 12) snapped a two-game losing skid with a 68-53 home win over the Kansas Jayhawks over the weekend behind 15 points from Jaren Holmes. With a victory, the Cyclones would move into a tie for first place in the Big 12 with the Texas Longhorns. Iowa State’s strength comes on the defensive end where it rates 11th in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency but 65th offensively.

West Virginia (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) have won three of the last four games and exploded for a 93-61 home win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday as Erik Stevenson went off for 34 points on 13-of-23 shooting from the floor. The Mountaineers’ strength comes offensively where they’re rated 16th in adjusted efficiency, while their defense checks in at 38th nationally.

The Pick: West Virginia -3.5

Iowa State is four games ahead of West Virginia in the Big 12 standings, but the Mountaineers are rated three spots ahead of the Cyclones in overall KenPom ratings. This is a fantastic spot for WVU with another home game against an Iowa State team coming off a huge win, and it won’t be as motivated on the road a few days after handling one of the best programs in the country. The Cyclones are 2-5 on the road this season and lost four games in a row away from their home floor. My college hoops picks against the spread hit on five of the last seven, and the Mountaineers should keep it rolling on Wednesday night.