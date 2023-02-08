Picks, predictions for No. 6 Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt on Wednesday, February 8

The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers look to grab a second win against the Vanderbilt Commodores this season as the two face off in an SEC matchup on Wednesday, February 8. The game will air on SEC Network at 7:00 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt odds

Spread: Tennessee -10

Over/Under: 134.5

Moneyline: Tennessee -550, Vanderbilt +400

The Vols (19-4, 8-2 SEC) fell to Florida and then put up their lowest-scoring game of the season in a win over Auburn in their last two games. This has been an interesting stretch for a Vols team that is usually very consistent. Their offense is consistently saved by the best defense in the country (they rank 1st in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom) that allows teams just 54.6 points per game on 34.3% shooting — both of which are also the best numbers in the nation.

Vandy (11-12, 4-6 SEC) has been very up and down in SEC play this season. The ‘Dores have beaten South Carolina, Arkansas, and Ole Miss, and kept it close against Mizzou and NC State, but have also been blown out 101-44 by Alabama. They rank 100th at KenPom and 106th in the NCAA NET rankings.

The last time these two teams faced off, Tennessee won 77-68 at home.

The Pick: Tennessee -10

Vandy’s kept it a little too close for comfort with a few SEC teams, but a team with Tennessee’s consistency and top defense shouldn’t have too much trouble with the Commodores. I’ll take the Vols to cover here, based mostly on their suffocating defensive presence and the last matchup’s score.