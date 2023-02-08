Picks, predictions for Georgetown vs. Providence on Wednesday, February 8

The No. 20 Providence Friars face off against the Georgetown Hoyas in a Big East matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 8. The game will air on ESPN+. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Georgetown vs. Providence odds

Spread: Providence -13

Over/Under: 147

Moneyline: Providence -950, Georgetown +600

The Hoyas (6-18, 1-12 Big East) head to Rhode Island with just a single conference win under their belts. Georgetown beat DePaul, and has actually kept it very close with Big East opponents since that win, losing by an average of six points in the last three games they’ve played. Georgetown does not crack the top 200 at KenPom or the NCAA NET rankings.

Providence (17-6, 9-3 Big East) is still in the running for the top spot in the Big East. The Friars lost a two-point heartbreaker to Xavier in their latest game. They’ve struggled to beat the other ranked teams in the Big East on the road. Lucky for them, Georgetown is far from ranked. The Friars bring an offense that ranks 17th in adjusted efficiency at KenPom to the court, scoring 78.6 points per game on 46.9% shooting. They grab 12.4 offensive rebounds per game, allowing plenty of second chances.

The Pick: Georgetown +13

Perhaps too hopeful, but the Hoyas have not been getting blown out lately. They fell to Creighton by just 10 points and Xavier by 13 in recent weeks, and with Providence coming off a tough loss, they just might be able to cover this spread here.