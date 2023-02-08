Picks, predictions for Tulsa vs. Houston on Wednesday, February 8

The Tulsa Golden Hurricanes take on the No. 2 Houston Cougars in an AAC matchup that brings together the teams at the top and the bottom of their conference standings. The game will air on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 8. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Tulsa vs. Houston odds

Spread: Houston -27

Over/Under: 139

Moneyline: N/A

Tulsa (5-17, 1-10 AAC) sits at the bottom of the AAC standings with just one conference win under their belts. The Hurricanes beat Tulane in January, and they kept it within 11 with Wichita State in their last game, but don’t crack the top 250 at KenPom or in the NCAA NET rankings.

Houston (22-2, 10-1 AAC) beat Tulsa by 39 points on the road the last time these two teams faced off. The Cougars are the top-ranked team at both KenPom and in the NCAA NET rankings, and are expected to be a lock for a No. 1 seed come March. They recently beat Temple.

The Pick: Houston -27

The nearly-40-point differential in the last matchup between these two teams — at Tulsa, nonetheless — tells me all I need to know here. I’ll take the Cougars to cover.