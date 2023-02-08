Picks, predictions for Wisconsin vs. Penn State on Wednesday, February 8

The Wisconsin Badgers will hit the road for Wednesday night’s matchup with the Penn State Nittany Lions from Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET and air on BTN. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Wisconsin vs. Penn State odds

Spread: Penn State -4.5

Over/Under: 126.5

Moneyline: PSU -190, Wisconsin +160

Wisconsin (13-9, 5-7 Big Ten) lost seven of its last nine games including a 54-52 home loss to the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday night as Chucky Hepburn led the way with 17 points, hitting 3-of-5 shots from long range. The Badgers’ issues come on offense where they rate 153rd in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, while the defense enters Wednesday night at 26th nationally.

Penn State (14-9, 5-7 Big Ten) will look to avoid a third consecutive loss after falling short against the Nebraska Cornhuskers 72-63 despite Seth Lundy going for 24 points on 8-of-3 shooting from three-point range. The Nittany Lions rate 24th in adjusted efficiency on the offensive end, while the defense is 98th heading into this contest.

The Pick: Under 126.5

I’m not sure what it would take for me to recommend the over in a game that includes Wisconsin because its defense is good enough to hold strong offenses in check with an offense that cannot take advantage of bad defenses. Both teams rate outside the top 300 in adjusted tempo, so there won’t be enough possessions for this game to reach the over.