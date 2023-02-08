Picks, predictions for Oklahoma vs. Baylor on Wednesday, February 8

The No. 14 Baylor Bears will host the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday night from Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. The game will get started at 9:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPNU. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Oklahoma vs. Baylor odds

Spread: Baylor -10

Over/Under: 140.5

Moneyline: Baylor -475, Oklahoma +380

Oklahoma (12-11, 2-8 Big 12) has lost five of the last six games and will look to avoid a third consecutive defeat coming off a 93-61 road loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday. The Sooners rate 55th overall in KenPom, and the numbers are similar in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. Oklahoma will enter Wednesday night in second-to-last place in the conference.

Baylor (17-6, 6-4 Big 12) has won seven of the last eight games, including an 89-62 home victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday behind an 18-point, eight-rebound performance from Jalen Bridges. The Bears rate third in adjusted offensive efficiency, but struggle to get consistent stops on the defensive end, where they check in at 72nd. Baylor is fifth in the Big 12 but just a game behind the first-place Texas Longhorns in the loss column.

The Pick: Oklahoma +10

This feels like a more important game for the Sooners from a pride standpoint, and it can be somewhat telling of where he program is by how they respond to a 32-point loss in conference play. The previous worst loss came by 27 points against the TCU Horned Frogs, and the Sooners returned to the court to hammer the Alabama Crimson Tide, which were ranked second at the time, by a 93-69 score.

My last seven college basketball picks against the spread went 5-2, and let’s look for that to continue when the Sooners cover this number on Wednesday night.