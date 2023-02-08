Picks, predictions for Florida vs. Alabama on Wednesday, February 8

The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide will return home to play the Florida Gators on Wednesday night from Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The game will get started at 9:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPN2. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Florida vs. Alabama odds

Spread: Alabama -9.5

Over/Under: 149

Moneyline: Alabama -520, Florida +380

Florida (13-10, 6-4 SEC) has lost two of the last three games and is coming off a 72-67 road loss to the Kentucky Wildcats over the weekend despite Colin Castleton scoring 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting with eight rebounds and five assists. Reserve big man C.J. Felder is back with the team after a leave of absence, though he is not expected to play Wednesday night. The Gators rate 10th in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency but 139th on the offensive end.

Alabama (20-3, 10-0 SEC) has won 11 of the last 12 games and picked up consecutive victories after a random blowout loss to the Oklahoma Sooners, and the Crimson Tide are coming off a 79-69 road win over the LSU Tigers with five players scoring in double digits. Alabama rates fifth overall in KenPom, which includes a sixth-rated defensive in adjusted efficiency and an offense that rates 19th nationally.

The Pick: Under 149

This is a scary bet to make considering how fast both teams like to play. Alabama rates first in adjusted tempo, while Florida checks in at 88th. The Gators offense is by far the biggest weakness in this game with an elite defense that can limit any team in the country. Florida will do enough to keep this game below the number on Wednesday night.