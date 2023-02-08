Picks, predictions for San Diego State vs. Utah State on Wednesday, February 8

The No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs take on the Utah State Aggies in a high-stakes Mountain West matchup on Wednesday, February 8. The game will air on CBS at 10:00 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

San Diego State vs. Utah State odds

Spread: Utah State -2

Over/Under: 146

Moneyline: USU -130, SDSU +110

San Diego State (18-5, 9-2 MWC) sits atop the Mountain West standings despite falling to Nevada last week. They bounced back with a 20-point win over Boise State in their latest appearance. SDSU ranks 31st in adjusted offensive efficiency and 28th in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom. The Aztecs are 5-1 on the road.

Utah State (19-5, 8-3 MWC) has lost just one game at home this season and are 3-0 since their last game against SDSU. The Aggies rank 12th in adjusted offensive efficiency this season, though their defense has not matched that production. Utah State puts up 80.4 points per game, second in their conference.

The last time these two teams faced off, San Diego State won by 10 points at home.

The Pick: Utah State -2

SDSU had the Aggies’ number in the last matchup, but with home-court advantage and plenty of momentum, Utah State should be able to outscore the Aztecs with their fast-paced, high-powered offense. The over is also a solid choice for this matchup.