Picks, predictions for Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State on Wednesday, February 8

The Oklahoma State Cowboys look to extend their winning streak to four games as they take on the struggling Texas Tech Red Raiders in a Big 12 matchup on Wednesday, February 8. The game will air on ESPN+ at 8:00 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State odds

Spread: Oklahoma State -6

Over/Under: 134.5

Moneyline: OKSU -250, TTU +210

The Raiders (12-11, 1-9 Big 12) grabbed their first conference win over No. 11 Iowa State last week, but fell to the Baylor Bears in their most recent appearance. They rank 70th at KenPom and 72nd in the NCAA NET rankings. They allow opponents to score 68.4 points per game and put up an average of 74.2 per night.

The Cowboys (14-9, 5-5 Big 12) are on quite the winning streak as they rise in Big 12 standings after beating Ole Miss, Oklahoma, and No. 17 TCU. They rank seventh in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom, allowing just 63.5 points per game on a 37.96% clip (fifth in the nation). They fall at 35th in the NCAA NET rankings.

The Pick: OK State -6

The Cowboys have home-court advantage and should be able to shut down this Texas Tech offense with relative ease. The Red Raiders have won just one game on the road this season, and with Oklahoma State’s momentum after the TCU game, I’ll take the Cowboys to cover the spread here.