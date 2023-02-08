Bold predictions for 2023 NBA Trade Deadline

The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching, hitting on Thursday, February 9, at 4 p.m. ET. While the Kyrie Irving to Dallas deal is already official, it’s hard to imagine there will be any other trades made that will top that one. Let’s go ahead and give it a try anyway with a few bold prediction for this year’s trade deadline.

The Miami Heat trade Kyle Lowry

Although they’ve been adamant about keeping the 36-year-old point guard this season, the Heat may have softened their stance lately as the deadline gets closer and more teams show interest in Lowry. Of course, he’s been dealing with an knee issue that’s affected his play this season, but he could still be extremely beneficial to plenty of teams, and it sounds like Miami would be open to it if the right offer is made.

The Toronto Raptors don’t trade Fred VanVleet

VanVleet is a popular name in trade talks but he’s carved out a nice role in Toronto and is part of the culture there in a way many hometown heroes are. The point guard has a market and teams will be willing to give up a decent haul to land him but the Raptors aren’t suddenly set to tank. Toronto can be a buyer in this market as well if it wants to with its draft picks, and VanVleet aligns with Pascal Siakam’s timeline for contention. OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. are far more likely to go than VanVleet.

The Los Angeles Lakers don’t trade either future draft pick

The Lakers have two first-round picks (2027 and 2029) they can trade at the deadline and they reportedly did offer both in their attempt to land Irving. However, there’s no other player at the moment of his caliber who is available, so the Lakers are unlikely to sacrifice the future assets for a mid-tier upgrade in their eyes. There are several players who can help them this season, but the Lakers will likely back out if they’d have to give up future assets to make a deal work.

Jae Crowder doesn’t get traded to the Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks were a team interested in Crowder and did meet with the player ahead of the deadline. The reported offer (George Hill, Serge Ibaka, Jordan Nwora, draft picks) is not bad but there are other contenders in the East who might be willing to top it. Milwaukee getting Crowder, a playoff veteran who is a capable 3-and-D wing, is a big worry for the likes of the 76ers, Celtics and Nets. Brooklyn has too many wing players but the Celtics and 76ers could use Crowder’s talents off the bench.