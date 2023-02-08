Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, February 8

With nine games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, there’s plenty of chances for bettors to grab strong player props. Here’s a few we like for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKing Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum over 29.5 points vs. 76ers (-135)

Tatum has gone over this line in five of the last six games, and is averaging 30.9 points per game this season. He went for 35 in the last matchup against Philadelphia, and tends to do well in this division rivalry. Even with Jaylen Brown set to return to the lineup, back Tatum to maintain his role as Boston’s top offensive option.

Fred VanVleet over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Spurs (-165)

It’s tempting to take the under here at +135 as trade talks could cloud VanVleet’s thinking a bit in this contest, but the Raptors point guard should get over this line on volume alone. He’s topped this mark in the last three games, and is attempting a whopping nine triples per contest over the last eight. The Spurs are among the worst teams in the league defensively, and rank dead last in opponent three-point percentage. Back VanVleet to get over this line tonight.

Kyrie Irving under 5.5 assists vs. Clippers (+120)

Even as he tries to get some goodwill with new Mavericks teammates, Irving is a score-first guy who wants to put on a show in his debut. He’s not going to be distributing the ball as much as Luka Doncic does, and the Clippers present a tough defensive matchup. Irving has gone under this line in just once in his last 13 games, so there’s a lot of risk here but the point guard should be more focused on scoring tonight than distributing.