NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, February 8

We’ve got nine games on Wednesday’s slate, which gives us a decent amount of choices when it comes to finding DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Caris LeVert, Cleveland Cavaliers, $4,800

Both Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are questionable for tonight’s game, which means LeVert could be in line for big minutes. The guard has been coming off the bench from time to time this season, but still pours in fantasy points. He’s topped 25 DKFP in each of the last two games and had some massive showings before a hamstring injury sidelined him. The matchup against the Pistons is favorable, which means LeVert has a great chance to deliver as a value play.

Gabe Vincent, Miami Heat, $4,300

Vincent is in line to get the start tonight for the Heat with Kyle Lowry sidelined. The point guard has been a bit inconsistent with his perimeter shooting but the workload alone makes him an intriguing addition to lineups. He’s averaging 18.0 DKFP on the season and presents good upside for Wednesday’s slate as a likely starter.

Jalen McDaniels, Charlotte Hornets, $4,500

McDaniels remains a solid DFS play in Charlotte’s offense, despite flying under the radar for most of the season. He’s hit 20+ DFKP in three of his last four games, and gets a good matchup tonight against the Wizards. As trade talks heat up, McDaniels could be looking to boost his value. This is a great price point to grab him at.