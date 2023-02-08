Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Celtics on Wednesday

The Boston Celtics (38-16) will return home for a matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (34-18) on Wednesday night from TD Garden in Boston. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET and air on ESPN.

The Celtics’ Jaylen Brown is expected to return after missing Monday’s game with a non-COVID illness, and centers Robert Williams III and Luke Kornet are both listed as questionable. Marcus Smart will miss his eighth consecutive game. For the 76ers, star Joel Embiid is questionable with a foot injury.

Boston is a 4.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -190 moneyline odds, making Philadelphia a +160 underdog. The over/under is set at 224.5.

76ers vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -4.5

Boston should get a boost with Brown returning to the floor, and Kornet provides depth in the frontcourt after missing Monday’s contest as well. The uncertainty of Embiid’s status makes this a bit trickier, but the 76ers are at a disadvantage of playing a third consecutive road game, so let’s side with the home favorites.

Over/Under: Under 224.5

Both teams rank in the bottom half of the league in possessions per game, and they had at least a day off in between contests. Both sides will be fresh and put together a strong effort on a nationally-televised game between two of the premier franchises in the Eastern Conference.