Pick against the spread, over/under for Pacers vs. Heat on Wednesday

The Indiana Pacers (25-30) will meet the Miami Heat (29-25) Wednesday evening with both teams looking to get back in the win column. The Pacers have dropped eight of their last 10 games, including their last contest, while the Heat are on a two-game losing streak.

The Pacers are intact on the injury front. The Heat will once again be without Kyle Lowry, who is out for the next three games. Gabe Vincent is probable with an ankle injury, while Victor Oladipo has been ruled out with the same ailment.

The Heat are 7-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 223.

Pacers vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pacers +7

Indiana and Miami have played three times this season, with the Pacers covering this line every time including two outright wins. Even though they are currently in a funk and have been abysmal on the road, the Pacers are actually 22-21 ATS as the underdog and 9-14 ATS as the road underdog. The Heat likely win the game but Indiana has been competitive enough in this matchup to cover this number.

Over/Under: Under 223

These teams have been consistently going under totals of late. The Pacers are 7-3 to the under in their last 10, including the last four games in a row. The Heat have gone under in six of their last eight games. Take the under tonight.