Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Clippers on Wednesday

Kyrie Irving is expected to make his Dallas Mavericks (29-26) debut on Wednesday night when they hit the road for a matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (31-26) from Crypto.com Arena. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN.

Luka Doncic will miss his third consecutive game with a with a heel injury, and the Mavericks will continue to be without reserves Davis Bertans and Maxi Kleber. Frank Ntilikina is questionable with a non-COVID illness. Clippers point guard John Wall has been out for nearly a month and will not return on Wednesday night.

The Clippers are 8.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -325 moneyline odds, making the Mavericks +270 underdogs. The over/under is set at 220.5.

Mavericks vs. Clippers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -8.5

Even with a big number, I cannot bet on a team with a new star looking to break into the mix especially when the best player in the league is out. The Clippers will be excited to return to their home floor where they haven’t played since January 26th, and they’re 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games.

Over/Under: Over 220.5

The Mavericks were already a poor defensive team that ranked 23rd in opponent shooting percentage (48%) and traded away their best defender Dorian Finney-Smith in the Irving deal. Defense will likely be an issue moving forward, but Dallas should do enough on the offensive end to help exceed this number.