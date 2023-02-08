Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Trail Blazers on Wednesday

The Golden State Warriors (28-26) will take on the Portland Trail Blazers (26-28) Wednesday evening in a battle of West rivals. The Warriors have won their last two games as they try to stay afloat without Stephen Curry, while the Blazers are on a two-game losing streak.

Curry remains out for the Warriors, and Jusuf Nurkic is sidelined for Portland. Drew Eubanks, who has replaced Nurkic in the starting lineup, is probable for this game.

The Blazers are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 234.5.

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors +2.5

Golden State already beat Portland once this season without Curry, and the Warriors are on a bit of a heater. This team has the ability to withstand any injury, and they already have some familiarity playing with Curry out. The Blazers haven’t been able to defend as well as they did early in the season and are 13-12 ATS as the favorite this year. Even with Golden State’s road struggles, take the Warriors to cover this line.

Over/Under: Over 234.5

The Warriors have gone over the line in five of their last six games, including three in a row. The Blazers have gone over the line in three of their last five games. Even though these teams went under 234 the last time they met, their current form suggests they’ll hit the over this time.