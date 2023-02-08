NBA trade rumors: What should Clippers do at the deadline?

The Los Angeles Clippers have started to find their footing in recent weeks and are looking like the title contenders we expected them to be at the beginning of the season. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George look healthy, and the role players are clicking. The Clippers have enough depth to go 10 or 11 deep in the playoffs, but should they consolidate some players for a third star?

LA joined the Kyrie Irving race briefly but ultimately couldn’t outbid the Mavericks. Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet and Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine could be potential targets for LA, but the most intriguing option could be Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul.

Paul has a history with the Clippers, and the Suns did offer him as part of their package to the Nets for Irving. The Suns are trying to unload his contract, and the Clippers can give them some immediate help back. Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard provide LA with enough salary to match Paul’s deal, although the Clippers can’t send a first-round pick until 2028. They can swap a 2027 first-round pick in the deal if they want to.

Landing VanVleet, LaVine or Paul would make the Clippers more serious threats, but the team’s injury history might give it some pause before dealing away useful rotation players.