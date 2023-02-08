NBA trade rumors: Will the Suns be able to re-tool around Devin Booker?

The Phoenix Suns entered this season looking to bounce back from a disappointing ending to the 2022 playoffs. The Suns won 64 games last year and were the top seed in the West, but got blown out in a Game 7 at home against the Mavericks behind a barrage of three-pointers. The Suns apparently were shaken by that defeat, although they did bring back Deandre Ayton in free agency and kept their core together.

That philosophy will be tested under new ownership, as the Suns have been linked to several big names at the trade deadline. Phoenix is already prepared to deal Jae Crowder, but the team included Chris Paul in its offer for Kyrie Irving and has long had an infatuation with Kevin Durant.

A Durant trade, although unlikely, would mean Paul and Ayton would probably go to Brooklyn. Devin Booker, Phoenix’s franchise player, should be coming back from a groin injury soon. Re-tooling around Booker will be interesting for the Suns, who are clearly not afraid to explore big moves.

A more likely scenario for the Suns involves Hawks big man John Collins, who likely could be at a discounted price. He is on a long-term deal though, which seems to be against Phoenix’s philosophy. One advantage the Suns have is a complete arsenal of draft picks, meaning they can offer picks and swaps for most of this decade without many problems.