How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on February 8

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX.

We are now less than a month away from the Revolution pay-per-view in San Francisco on March 5 and we should begin to see matches added to the card starting tonight. Tonight’s episode is being labeled as “Championship Fight Night” as we’ll have two title matches and two eliminators.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, February 8

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Nutter Center, Dayton, OH

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion MJF will actually be in actually be in action tonight as he will go head-to-head with Konosuke Takeshita in a world championship eliminator match. While the champ has put Bryan Danielson through a gauntlet for the past month, he has also occupied his time insulting Takeshita. The two came to blows in a brawl backstage and that officially set up tonight’s showdown. We’ll see if the rising star from Osaka can score an upset and perhaps earn himself a title opportunity.

As just mentioned, MJF has put Danielson through a gauntlet where he has to win every singles bout put in front of him to officially earn a title match at Revolution, a contest that will be a 60-minute Iron Man match should Danielson succeed. Last week, the wrestling legend knocked of Timothy Thatcher in a hard-hitting bout to advance on and tonight he’ll go one-on-one with Rush.

For the first time since winning the belts back from Death Triangle last month, AEW World Trios Champions The Elite will defend their titles when going up against Top Flight and AR Fox. Top Flight scored a big upset over The Young Bucks in tag team action last month and that has led to them, along with AR Fox, getting this title opportunity.

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will also put their titles on the line when defending against The Gunns. In recent weeks, Acclaimed manager Billy Gunn has been agitated by the non-stop fighting between his proteges in the champs and his sons the Gunns, even setting up a family therapy session a few weeks ago. During last week’s show, a fed up “Daddy Ass” finally set this title match up for tonight, so we’ll see who prevails.

Also on the show, AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter will face The Bunny in a world championship eliminator match. We’ll also see Ricky Starks run the Daniel Garcia-Sammy Guevara gauntlet.