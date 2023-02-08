NBA trade machine: Deals for Bojan Bogdanovic involving Warriors, Lakers, Heat

The Detroit Pistons have been trudging through a lost year due to Cade Cunningham’s season-ending injury, but there’s still some business the organization might need to take care of during the 2023 trade deadline. Forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who the Pistons acquired for pennies on the dollar from the Jazz, has been putting up fantastic numbers and is sure to attract contenders as the deadline nears. The Pistons did extend Bogdanovic and likely view him as a nice veteran to help this young core, but there could an offer out there they wouldn’t be able to turn down.

Here’s some deals for Bogdanovic involving the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat courtesy of the ESPN Trade Machine.

Trade 1

Warriors get: Bojan Bogdanovic

Pistons get: James Wiseman, Moses Moody, Pat Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins, 2025 first-round swap, 2026 protected first-round pick

The Warriors might also want to get Alec Burks in a deal with Detroit, but that would require them to throw Donte DiVincenzo and Ty Jerome into the mix. In light of Stephen Curry’s injury, that is not really an option. The Warriors would be giving Detroit three prospects, although Wiseman presents some duplicity issues for the Pistons. The draft compensation is fair, but the reality here is Golden State needs to start thinking about title runs. Wiseman and Moody don’t play much right now, and Bogdanovic could actually start for this team.

Trade 2

Lakers get: Bojan Bogdanovic

Pistons get: Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 protected first-round pick

After whiffing on Kyrie Irving, the Lakers might simply be running out of options. LeBron James is growing more and more frustrated even as he closes in on the league’s all-time scoring record. Anthony Davis is playing some of his best basketball and appears to be past his foot injury. In a crowded West, one move can make a big difference for LA. Bogdanovic fits seamlessly in this lineup and would be worth the gamble, even if the draft compensation going back might hurt the Lakers down the road. There’s a bigger deal where the Lakers also get Burks, Hamidou Diallo and Isaiah Stewart but that means the Pistons have to take on Russell Westbrook for half a season. They would require both first-round picks from LA to even start that conversation.

Trade 3

Heat get: Bojan Bogdanovic

Pistons get: Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 first-round swap, 2026 first-round swap

The Heat would ideally not like to use all their draft picks and swaps on Bogdanovic, but there might not be another player out there on the market for them. The forward would work well next to Bam Adebayo and provide some much-needed perimeter shooting for the Heat. Giving up Jovic would be tough but the Heat would be thankful for the Pistons taking on Duncan Robinson’s deal. Miami tends to be aggressive in pursuing roster upgrades and could sneakily be able to pry Bogdanovic away from Detroit.