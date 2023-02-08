Manchester United vs. Leeds United: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

Manchester United and Leeds United will meet in a match that was rescheduled from Matchday 8, marking the first of two meetings played between these sides this week. This match is set to be played Wednesday, while their Matchday 23 contest will be played on Sunday, February 12 at 9 a.m. ET.

Let’s take a closer look at today’s matchup, set to kick off at 3 p.m. ET from Old Trafford. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Manchester United v. Leeds United

Date: February 8, 2023

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: USA

Livestream: fuboTV

Odds, picks and predictions

Manchester United: -210

Draw: +370

Leeds United: +550

Moneyline pick: Manchester United -210

Leeds have been seeing a poor run of form in EPL matches, ultimately leading up to the sacking of American coach Jesse Marsch on Monday. The assistant coaches, including fellow American Chris Armas, will serve as interim managers until a permanent replacement is found. Leeds haven’t won a match in league play since their 4-3 win over Bournemouth on November 5. Since then, they’ve gone 0-3-4 in their EPL matches.

On the bright side, they’ll see the second appearance of newly-signed American star Weston McKennie, who joins fellow USMNT teammates Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson at Leeds as they look to help the club stay out of the relegation zone heading further into the back half of the season. Leeds sit in 17th place, level on points with 18th-place Everton, but are ahead by four goals in the differential column.

Manchester United have only lost once in their last seven outings, coming in the form of a thrilling 3-2 contest against league leaders Arsenal back on January 22. They’re also still very much alive in the other tournaments as well, set to face off against Newcastle in the EFL Cup final later this month while heading into the FA Cup’s fifth round at the beginning of March.

The Red Devils will be without Christian Eriksen (ankle) and Anthony Martial (knock), but Leeds will be without Rodrigo, who suffered a ligament injury recently and will be out until early April. Take Manchester United to comfortably win this match as Leeds step into the next phase of the season without Marsch at the helm.