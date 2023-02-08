Rory McIlroy vs. Jon Rahm at the Waste Management Open: How to bet the matchup

The Waste Management Phoenix Open tees off from TPC Scottsdale on Thursday, February 9, as Rory McIlroy returns to the PGA TOUR for the first time since October and betting favorite Jon Rahm looks to win his third TOUR event of 2023.

Rahma and McIlroy’s odds are each installed at +800 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, though the line has been shifting frequently. Rahm has already won two tournaments this year — the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawai’i, and the American Express on the desert courses of La Quinta, California. Meanwhile, McIlroy has been on the DP World Tour and won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in his latest outing.

Two powerhouses go head to head here — how do we bet on this matchup for the WMO? Rahm finished tied for 10th in last year’s Phoenix Open, and Rory didn’t join the field.

This is pretty much a toss-up between two of the hottest players in the sport right now. DraftKings has the head-to-head matchup available to bet on, and Rahm is listed at -130 with McIlroy coming in at +110. The two are neck-and-neck in almost every way.

McIlroy is the World No. 1 in OWGR rankings, and Rahm is the World No. 3. McIlroy gains 3.36 strokes against the field on average, with Rahm right behind him at 3.49. They lead strokes gained off the tee — McIlroy with 1.23, and Rahm with 1.06. They play a very similar game, and they’ve both won on desert courses in the short time that 2023 has been on the calendar.

You can flip a coin if you want, but one side of the coin has the potential to win you more money — go ahead and bet on McIlroy here.