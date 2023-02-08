NBA Betting Hub: DraftKings Sportsbook Picks, Betting Splits and Same Game Parlay for February 8

Let’s break down Wednesday’s NBA betting slate on DraftKings Sportsbook!

In this article, the NBABet Stream crew will highlight their top picks from today’s games across the association, along with a Same Game Parlay for Cavaliers-Pistons.

Wednesday’s Best NBA Bets

Jeff Pratt’s Bet: Jaylen Brown Over 25.5 Points vs. 76ers

Brown has scored 26-plus points in five of his last six games

He has cleared this total in three of Boston’s last four regular season meetings with Philadelphia

A brief one-game rest should energize Brown heading into this rivalry matchup with Philly, who he has dominated against historically.

Chirag Hira’s Bet: Jimmy Butler Under 11.5 Assists & Rebounds vs. Pacers

Butler has gone under 11.5 assists and rebounds in 17 of his last 20 games

Regular season Jimmy Butler is a much more passive version of the player we see in the playoffs. Chirag expects that trend to continue tonight.

Matt Moore’s Bet: Trail Blazers -3 vs. Warriors

The Warriors are 1-3 ATS over their last four games

Golden State’s record on the road is an abysmal 7-20

No Steph Curry = No problem for Portland. Matt expects one of the worst road teams in basketball to maintain that reputation tonight.

Wednesday’s Betting Splits

Takeaways & Notes:

Bettors are very confident in Sacramento vs. a struggling Rockets team

The public expects the Clippers to cover against Dallas without Luka Doncic

The Celtics are only 3-7 ATS over their last 10 games, but the public is still leaning towards them covering vs. Philly

Wednesday’s Most Bet Player Props

Takeaways & Notes:

Martin Jr. has gone over 21.5 PRA in six of his last seven games

Ball has scored fewer than 26 points in five of his last seven contests

Bettors expect a significantly expanded role for Jordan Poole in Steph Curry’s absence

Cavaliers vs. Pistons NBABet Stream Same Game Parlay

