NBA trade machine: Deals for OG Anunoby involving Knicks, Lakers, Grizzlies

The Toronto Raptors are one of the most interesting teams at this year’s trade deadline, largely because they have a handful of quality players who simply haven’t been able to put everything together. Toronto’s players will each be worth a solid return but the Raptors are also not too far out of the playoff picture to think about maintaining this core and seeing if they can figure it out. One player who is almost certainly on the way out is OG Anunoby, who has voiced frustrations over his role and would give Toronto some future assets while not sacrificing the entire 2022-23 season.

Here’s a few deals for Anunoby involving the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies via the ESPN Trade Machine.

Trade 1

Knicks get: OG Anunoby

Raptors get: Cam Reddish, Isaiah Hartenstein, 2023 first-round swap, 2024 first-round pick

The Knicks won’t know the status of their other first-round picks yet but they can deal their own pick. The benefit of having all your draft assets intact is being able to add swaps and send them out at will. Reddish is looking for a change of scenery and won’t need the ball as much in Toronto, while Hartenstein provides some interior depth. Anunoby would solidify New York’s perimeter defense and offer some cover in the backcourt for Jalen Brunson.

Trade 2

Lakers get: OG Anunoby

Raptors get: Patrick Beverley, Damian Jones, 2027 protected first-round pick, 2029 protected first-round pick

This won’t beat New York’s offer but the market for Anunoby is not going to be as hot as Toronto likely wants it to be. The Lakers do offer the forward a good fit, and his defense would elevate the team this season. He’s also under contract for two more seasons, which provides some continuity without hurting LA’s cap space ambitions.

Trade 3

Grizzlies get: OG Anunoby

Raptors get: Dillon Brooks, John Konchar, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 first-round swap

Brooks’ toughness is something the Grizzlies like and have built their identity around, but his recklessness might cost them in a big moment. Anunoby is simply the better player right now, and fits the timeline for Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. better as well. If Memphis isn’t planning on bringing Brooks back in the offseason, this is a good deal. Konchar gives Toronto a solid bench piece, and the draft picks are not bad either.