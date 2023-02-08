What Tuesday’s results mean for Kansas State, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Kentucky others in 2023 bracketology

It was another big night in college basketball on February 7. We take a look the implications on the field of 68 as it stands for now.

Key games for bracketology

K-State probably punched their ticket even if they lost out from here. 19-5, 7-4 in the Big 12 is likely enough, but what the Wildcats are seeking is a top-four protected seed, and hopefully a spot in the Midwest (Kansas City) Regional. This gets them one step closer.

TCU was again without Mike Miles, but Eddie Lampkin did return (0 points in 18 minutes) in the loss. That’s three of four losses for the Horned Frogs (17-7, 6-5 Big 12), who want that same protected No. 4 slot. In a loaded Big 12 that’s clearly the best league in the country, they’ll still have plenty of chances to rack up the Quad 1 wins to get there.

Bubble Watch

Arkansas 88, Kentucky 73

This was huge for two bubble SEC teams, and a massive win on the road for the Hogs. Arky was the last team avoiding Dayton according to Joe Lunardi entering tonight’s play, while the Cardiac Cats were just one spot ahead of them. It’s a big Quad 1 win for Eric Musselman’s team, who have now won three in a row to get to 17-7, 6-5 in the SEC. They’re in, for now.

The loss certainly isn’t fatal, but it means that John Calipari’s team might be at the mercy of bid thieves to avoid the First Four if the tournament started tomorrow. Will The Blue Mist make the road trip to the middle of Ohio on a Tuesday night?

Texas A&M 83, Auburn 78

Another upset in the SEC puts the Aggies on the right side of Selection Sunday for now. Joe Lunardi had them as the first team out entering tonight’s play, but a Q1 at Reed should alleviate that issue.

Wade Taylor’s 22 points and seven assists led all players, while Bruce Pearl has now lost two in a row and will need a win at Alabama on Saturday to keep getting falling in the “also receiving votes” category of the AP Poll.