Jaylen Brown, Bradley Beal, Joel Embiid headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, February 8

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Wednesday, February 8 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Phoenix Suns v Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Phoenix Suns on February 3, 2023 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

We’ve got nine games in the NBA Wednesday, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: February 8

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal (foot) - questionable
Kyle Kuzma (ankle) - questionable

Kuzma’s ankle isn’t too serious as he’s been upgraded to questionable after missing Monday’s game. If Beal sits, Corey Kispert and Deni Avdija will get more playing time. If Kuzma doesn’t return, Kristaps Porzingis will see more shots in this offense.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Joel Embiid (foot) - questionable

This is injury report abuse at this point. Embiid should be good to go.

Jaylen Brown (illness) - probable
Robert Williams (ankle) - probable

Both players should be in for Boston.

Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry (knee) - OUT, expected to miss next three games
Gabe Vincent (ankle) - probable
Victor Oladipo (ankle) - OUT

Vincent is a nice DFS addition with Lowry out. Tyler Herro and Max Strus gain value with Oladipo being sidelined.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors

Tre Jones (foot) - questionable
Keldon Johnson (ankle) - questionable
Jeremy Sochan (back) - OUT

Josh Richardson and Malaki Branham are viable DFS plays, but Johnson is the best fantasy/DFS option if he suits up.

Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz

Rudy Gobert (groin) - TBD
Anthony Edwards (injury management) - TBD
Kyle Anderson (back) - TBD

We’ll see how Minnesota handles its guys on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Jarred Vanderbilt (back) - questionable

If Vanderbilt sits, Walker Kessler would be in line for more playing time.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Kyrie Irving (physical) - expected to play
Luka Doncic (heel) - OUT, expected to miss three more games

Irving should immediately be the focal point of this offense with Doncic out. Tim Hardaway Jr. is a strong play, while Josh Green and Jaden Hardy offer some value as they get more run in the rotation.

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Drew Eubanks (back) - probable

Eubanks does have some value as he’s set to start for Portland. The big man is averaging 7.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game over the last seven and while those numbers don’t look great on paper, Eubanks’ price point is probably low enough in DFS formats to back him as a value add.

