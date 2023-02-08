Jaylen Brown, Bradley Beal, Joel Embiid headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, February 8

We’ve got nine games in the NBA Wednesday, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: February 8

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Bradley Beal (foot) - questionable

Kyle Kuzma (ankle) - questionable

Kuzma’s ankle isn’t too serious as he’s been upgraded to questionable after missing Monday’s game. If Beal sits, Corey Kispert and Deni Avdija will get more playing time. If Kuzma doesn’t return, Kristaps Porzingis will see more shots in this offense.

Joel Embiid (foot) - questionable

This is injury report abuse at this point. Embiid should be good to go.

Jaylen Brown (illness) - probable

Robert Williams (ankle) - probable

Both players should be in for Boston.

Kyle Lowry (knee) - OUT, expected to miss next three games

Gabe Vincent (ankle) - probable

Victor Oladipo (ankle) - OUT

Vincent is a nice DFS addition with Lowry out. Tyler Herro and Max Strus gain value with Oladipo being sidelined.

Tre Jones (foot) - questionable

Keldon Johnson (ankle) - questionable

Jeremy Sochan (back) - OUT

Josh Richardson and Malaki Branham are viable DFS plays, but Johnson is the best fantasy/DFS option if he suits up.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Rudy Gobert (groin) - TBD

Anthony Edwards (injury management) - TBD

Kyle Anderson (back) - TBD

We’ll see how Minnesota handles its guys on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Jarred Vanderbilt (back) - questionable

If Vanderbilt sits, Walker Kessler would be in line for more playing time.

Kyrie Irving (physical) - expected to play

Luka Doncic (heel) - OUT, expected to miss three more games

Irving should immediately be the focal point of this offense with Doncic out. Tim Hardaway Jr. is a strong play, while Josh Green and Jaden Hardy offer some value as they get more run in the rotation.

Drew Eubanks (back) - probable

Eubanks does have some value as he’s set to start for Portland. The big man is averaging 7.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game over the last seven and while those numbers don’t look great on paper, Eubanks’ price point is probably low enough in DFS formats to back him as a value add.