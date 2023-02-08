Jaylen Brown, Bradley Beal, Joel Embiid headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, February 8

We’ve got nine games in the NBA Wednesday, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: February 8
Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards
Bradley Beal (foot) - questionable
Kyle Kuzma (ankle) - questionable
Kuzma’s ankle isn’t too serious as he’s been upgraded to questionable after missing Monday’s game. If Beal sits, Corey Kispert and Deni Avdija will get more playing time. If Kuzma doesn’t return, Kristaps Porzingis will see more shots in this offense.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics
Joel Embiid (foot) - questionable
This is injury report abuse at this point. Embiid should be good to go.
Jaylen Brown (illness) - probable
Robert Williams (ankle) - probable
Both players should be in for Boston.
Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat
Kyle Lowry (knee) - OUT, expected to miss next three games
Gabe Vincent (ankle) - probable
Victor Oladipo (ankle) - OUT
Vincent is a nice DFS addition with Lowry out. Tyler Herro and Max Strus gain value with Oladipo being sidelined.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors
Tre Jones (foot) - questionable
Keldon Johnson (ankle) - questionable
Jeremy Sochan (back) - OUT
Josh Richardson and Malaki Branham are viable DFS plays, but Johnson is the best fantasy/DFS option if he suits up.
Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz
Rudy Gobert (groin) - TBD
Anthony Edwards (injury management) - TBD
Kyle Anderson (back) - TBD
We’ll see how Minnesota handles its guys on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Jarred Vanderbilt (back) - questionable
If Vanderbilt sits, Walker Kessler would be in line for more playing time.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Kyrie Irving (physical) - expected to play
Luka Doncic (heel) - OUT, expected to miss three more games
Irving should immediately be the focal point of this offense with Doncic out. Tim Hardaway Jr. is a strong play, while Josh Green and Jaden Hardy offer some value as they get more run in the rotation.
Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Drew Eubanks (back) - probable
Eubanks does have some value as he’s set to start for Portland. The big man is averaging 7.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game over the last seven and while those numbers don’t look great on paper, Eubanks’ price point is probably low enough in DFS formats to back him as a value add.