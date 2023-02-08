Run, don’t walk to get your ‘Scream VI’ tickets on sale now

We are about one month away (give or take a couple of days) from the sixth installment of the long-running Scream franchise being released on March 10th. If you can’t wait to solidify your plans for that weekend, tickets for the film are on sale right now. You can head over to the Scream website to check where you can grab them.

Additionally, Paramount Pictures released its Super Bowl commercial for the film a couple of days early. In this teaser, the 60 seconds of footage gives a little more insight into the apartment scene where some characters have to crawl across a rickety ladder to the other side. It’s safe to say that somebody is not making it out alive. Otherwise, there are quick snippets of footage we’ve seen before – along with the ominous words of a returning Kirby (Hayden Panettiere) saying that this is not like any other Ghostface.

Take a look at the full big game spot below.

