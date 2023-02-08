Will the Raptors trade Fred VanVleet before the NBA Trade Deadline?

The NBA Trade Deadline is approaching on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET and there’s already been some big moves around the League. The Toronto Raptors enter unfamiliar territory, outside the NBA playoff picture entering Wednesday in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. One name floating around in trade rumors if G Fred VanVleet. We take a look at his odds to be traded before the deadline and some interested teams.

NBA Trade Deadline: Fred VanVleet odds

VanVleet’s odds to be traded are -400, so the books appear pretty confident the Raptors will deal the guard. VanVleet has two years left on his current deal at $21M this season and a player option for next season worth $22M. That gives whichever team that acquires FVV some cap flexibility, plus he’s on a team-friendly deal.

There are plenty of teams linked to FVV, including the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets. VanVleet is averaging 19.7 points per game over 46 starts this season with the Raptors. He could be the piece that joins a contending team and puts them over the edge. The Clippers are an interesting fit alongside Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.