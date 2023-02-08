A sarcastic tweet has resulted in huge betting on Eagles winning super Bowl 37-34

The Super Bowl is the most bet-on sporting event in America each year. This year, the American Gaming Association is estimating $16 billion will be bet on Super Bowl 57 through legal and illegal means.

It’s safe to say that not all of those wagers involve the best decision-making process. Last weekend, someone tweeted out a screenshot claiming to have the final score for the game. They tweeted a page that looks like Pro Football Reference and it included the score and the scoring in the first three quarters.

For those who actually think the NFL is rigged, this has been effectively disproven as a script that could easily be put together over a previous PFR box score page. It followed a sarcastic segment in which Arian Foster joked about how the league is rigged and there are stories set in motion by the league. It was sarcasm and hopefully people will eventually realize that. It’s entirely possible the game finishes with a 37-34 Eagles victory, but it’s not going to be because the NFL is rigged.

That being said, it has not stopped people from betting on a 37-34 Eagles victory. You can bet on the exact final score at DraftKings Sportsbook and bettors are backing an Eagles 37-34 win. It is currently the most bet-on final score prop with +8000 odds. It could be a coincidence that it’s getting the most action, but that seems highly unlikely given the publicity we’ve seen around this fake score screenshot.

The second most bet is a 27-24 Eagles.